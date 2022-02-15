NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in January

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 876,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.

NUVSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NUVSF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 18,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,827. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.