Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
JSD stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
