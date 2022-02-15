Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

JSD stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

