Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 81,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

