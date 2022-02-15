Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 81,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.