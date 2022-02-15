Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,410. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

