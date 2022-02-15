Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NIQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.01. 8,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,311. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

