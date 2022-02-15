Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.82 and a beta of 1.14. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $18,004,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,366,315 shares of company stock valued at $75,222,268. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,315,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,497 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,866,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

