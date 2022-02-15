NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $8.68

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.29. NU shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 75,972 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Get NU alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.