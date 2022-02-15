NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report $420.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.20 million and the highest is $425.30 million. NOW reported sales of $319.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.30. 809,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.84.
NOW Company Profile
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
