NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report $420.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.20 million and the highest is $425.30 million. NOW reported sales of $319.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in NOW by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in NOW by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NOW by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOW by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.30. 809,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

