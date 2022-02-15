NOW (DNOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. NOW has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in NOW by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NOW by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NOW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 146,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NOW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NOW by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 238,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

