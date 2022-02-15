NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 957,335 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,086 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $93,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $100,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $115,261.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,328 shares of company stock worth $2,062,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

