Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Nova Eye Medical Limited (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 82,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,749% from the average session volume of 4,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.
Nova Eye Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova Eye Medical (ELXMF)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Eye Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Eye Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.