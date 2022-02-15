Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Nova Eye Medical Limited (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 82,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,749% from the average session volume of 4,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Nova Eye Medical Company Profile

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and services medical equipment and devices to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The company offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with openangle glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration.

