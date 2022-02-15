Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NRYYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $26.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

