NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe Sells 3,000 Shares

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.81. 636,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

