NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.