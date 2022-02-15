NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $563,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of CAT opened at $199.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

