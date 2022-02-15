NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CUBE stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

