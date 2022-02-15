NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $661.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $670.86 and a 200 day moving average of $637.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.84 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

