NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $253.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.15 and its 200 day moving average is $249.91. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

