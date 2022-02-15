NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,313 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.