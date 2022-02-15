NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,313 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

