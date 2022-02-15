North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.