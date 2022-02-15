North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOA. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,209,268.85.

TSE NOA opened at C$19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.68. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

