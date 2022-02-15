Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $222.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 12 month low of $182.52 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.