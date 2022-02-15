Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NNUP stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 266,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27.
About Nocopi Technologies
