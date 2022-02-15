Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NNUP stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 266,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.