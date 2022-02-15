NKN (NKN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173.29 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, NKN has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $173.29 million and $6.21 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00127502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00199433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00025230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.89 or 0.06999125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

