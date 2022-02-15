Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.65 billion-$76.65 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSANY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.