Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Up 111.5% in January

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the January 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Nissan Motor stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. 75,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,861. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

