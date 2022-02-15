NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $4.19 on Tuesday, reaching $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 120,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.