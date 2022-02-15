Nick B. Tressler Sells 72,873 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $179,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SENS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,009,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,240,642. The company has a market cap of $941.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 57,128 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,425,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 791,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 166,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

