NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 13,689 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.
The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.
