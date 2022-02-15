NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

NXGN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,251. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,911.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In other news, CEO David William Sides acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 226,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 173,937 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 263,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 55,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

