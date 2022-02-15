NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.930-$3.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock remained flat at $$74.92 on Tuesday. 308,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990,495. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

