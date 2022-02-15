NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.59. NextEra Energy posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

