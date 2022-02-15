Nexstar Media Group (NXST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NXST opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.94. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $123.89 and a 1-year high of $185.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

