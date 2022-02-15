Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Down 31.2% in January

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,100 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 808,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NEWT opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

