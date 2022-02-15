Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Tops $38.17 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $38.17 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.19 or 0.07020496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,158.39 or 0.99740863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.