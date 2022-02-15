Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93-10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,371. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newell Brands stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Newell Brands worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

