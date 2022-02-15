New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,501 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,970. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

