New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 465,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.34.

NMFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

