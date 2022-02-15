Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NRO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.57. 201,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,197. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

