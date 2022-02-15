Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NRO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.57. 201,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,197. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $5.30.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.