Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 10,907 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,220 shares of company stock worth $713,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.06 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

