Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Camden Asset Management L P CA purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $26,208,000.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTP stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86. DTE Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.