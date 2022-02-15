Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Camden Asset Management L P CA purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $26,208,000.
DTP stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86. DTE Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $52.78.
Separately, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
