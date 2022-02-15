Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,014 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 172,931 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in R1 RCM by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,280 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 532,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCM opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

