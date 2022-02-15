Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 542,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 377,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.