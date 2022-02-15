Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 283,131 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,032,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,131 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

