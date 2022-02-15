NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
NTST opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $847.98 million, a PE ratio of 125.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
