NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NTST opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $847.98 million, a PE ratio of 125.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

