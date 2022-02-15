Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s 7th Largest Position

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 6.1% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.97. The company has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

