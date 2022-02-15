NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the January 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.6 days.
OTCMKTS:NIPNF remained flat at $$44.02 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.
About NEC
