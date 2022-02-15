NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the January 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NIPNF remained flat at $$44.02 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

About NEC

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

