NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,054,300 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 2,056,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RBSPF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

