Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GASNY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $18.10.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Shares of GASNY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.