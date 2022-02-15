Natixis Takes Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Natixis bought a new stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WKHS stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

